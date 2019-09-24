Tiitan Holdings to invest USD 5 mn on retail expansion in India by 2020

Hong Kong-based digital accessories firm Tiitan Holdings on Tuesday said it plans to invest USD 5 million in India to set up its first 50 branded outlets by March 2020. The company announced foray into India in collaboration with distribution firm Mak Mobility - which also makes and sells fitness band Aq-Fit, owned by its sister concern, in India.

"Tiitan Holdings to invest USD 5 million approximately in the retail expansion for first 50 brand outlets," the company said in a statement. Tiitan Holdings has plans to make its smart accessories - Bluetooth speaker, headphones, intelligent charger, wireless power bank, etc at manufacturing facilities of Mak Mobility Pvt Ltd.

"This alliance will help us in reaching the customers in India and boost our strategy of increasing our pan-India presence and thereby reaching to customers. Also, this collaboration will help both the companies to further leverage its innovative product range to customers across India," Tiitan Holdings Co founder Piyush Sharma said.

