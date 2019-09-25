The LYCRA Company to Showcase Latest Innovations at Intertextile Shanghai

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the apparel industry, will exhibit its latest products designed to meet consumer needs at Intertextile Shanghai, which takes place on September 25-27. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about new LYCRA® FitSense™ technology, LYCRA® MyFit™ fiber, and LYCRA® EcoMade fiber.

"Our legacy of innovation stretches back to 1958 and the invention of LYCRA® fiber, the original spandex/elastane fiber," said Julien Born, president, apparel, The LYCRA Company. "Today, as The LYCRA Company, we are building on that legacy as we continue to invest in new product development and innovation. Our goal is to develop breakthrough solutions, like the ones we are showcasing at Intertextile, that add tangible value to our customer's products."

LYCRA ® FitSense™ technology is a patented water-based dispersion that features the same molecule as LYCRA® fiber but in liquid form. This revolutionary innovation is screen printed onto fabric containing LYCRA® fiber to provide lightweight, targeted support across a range of garment types. This solution also helps streamline garment manufacturing through the elimination of sewn-in panels or extra seams and offers unlimited design possibilities for brands and retailers.

LYCRA® MyFit™ fiber is a patent-pending fiber technology engineered with a new polymer designed to deliver improved comfort and fit. The result is greater shape tolerance and a customized fit experience for a range of body shapes within a size. This exciting innovation is launching at Intertextile by invitation only. Select mills, brands, and retailers will have the first look at this new technology.

As part of its long-term commitment to sustainability and focus on the company's Planet Agenda platform, The LYCRA Company is also unveiling LYCRA® EcoMade fiber at Intertextile. This is the company's first branded spandex/elastane product that is made with pre-consumer recycled materials.

As part of its long-term commitment to sustainability and focus on the company's Planet Agenda platform, The LYCRA Company is also unveiling LYCRA® EcoMade fiber at Intertextile. This is the company's first branded spandex/elastane product that is made with pre-consumer recycled materials.

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, as well as specialty chemicals used in the spandex and polyurethane value chains. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, and unmatched marketing support.

