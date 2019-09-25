KVIC under MSME Ministry proposes to establish Design & Product Development Centres

The Khadi and Village Industries Corporation (KVIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises proposes to establish National Design and Product Development Centres in the country to facilitate Khadi institutions develop trendy designs as per market demand.

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister for MSME and Road Transport & Highways presided over a brainstorming session in New Delhi today, to discuss the modalities and way forward in this regard. Secretary MSME Dr Arun Kumar Panda, Secretary Textiles Shri Ravi Capoor, Chairman KVIC Shri VK Saxena, reputed designers Ms RituBeri, Shri Rohit Bal, Shri JJ Valaya,Shri RaghavendraRathorand senior officials from the Ministries of MSME and Textiles, KVIC, National Institute of Design (NID), National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gadkari said that in order to maximize the production and sale of khadi and make it a global brand, there is a need for to make its designs more trendy and modern, without compromising with tradition. He said we need to make khadi attractive for the youth of the country. The product designs should be aligned to customer choices and demand, and take into account the local and regional preferences and requirements like weather condition.

The proposed design houses will facilitate Khadi institutions in developing products according to market demand. The primary role of a design house will be to identify the latest design trends, adopt them as per customer needs and undertake various testing and review activities for translating them into production. Design house will help Khadi to gain customers' trust.

While KVIC's proposal is to set up four design houses – one each in the eastern, western, northern, southern parts of the country, besides one in the northeast. However, these issues, as also the running model etc would be worked out in further meetings and discussions.

(With Inputs from PIB)