Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Metals :- (in Rs per kg) (Inclusive of +GST)Copper cable scrap 406 Gun Metal Scrap 345Copper scrap heavy 402 Brass honey 298Copper armature 394 Copper Billets 434Copper sheet cuttings 392 Aluminium Ingots 141Copper utensils scrap 382 Zinc 183Brass sheet cuttings 312 Lead 148Brass utensils scrap 300 Tin 1270Aluminium utensils scrap 103 Nickel 1270 CC ROD 441----------Sugar :- Sugar quality S-30 (PER QUINTAL): N/A Sugar quality M-30 (PER QUINTAL): N/A-------- MUMBAI:-BLACK PEPPER RD CLOSEDGINGER BLEACHED ----GINGER UNBLEACHED CLOSEDCOPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 10300COPPRA OFFICE KOZHIKODE 10200COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI CLOSEDCOPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI CLOSEDCOCHIN COCONUT OIL N/TCOCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1620 T.P----------PTI MUMJMF JMF

