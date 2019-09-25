Electronics lab launched in Gurugram to train students

An electronics and computing laboratory that uses low-cost open-source hardware and software has been set up in Gurugram to teach students. The lab, which was formally inaugurated by Department of Electronics and IT Joint Secretary Jaideep Mishra, is expected to benefit 300 students over the next one year, a statement said.

The laboratory has been set up in Pranavananda International School in Gurugram as part of a philanthropic initiative in July this year and has already trained around 50 students, it added. "The initiative intends to help children learn not just software applications, but the nuts and bolts of electronics, so that they can use their creativity to build and modify devices and do much more than what usual market-manufactured devices teach and offer them," it said.

The students can use a number of electronic components including Raspberry Pi single-board computing device and Arduino board. "Technology moves fast, therefore there is a need to ignite children's minds and equip them so that they can flourish in a world of change. This Lab is a step in the right direction to provide children a foundational understanding of the world that surrounds them and get them started on their journey to deal with the evolving world of technology," Mishra was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)