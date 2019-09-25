Over 65% of phone buyers coming from beyond top 10 cities: Amazon.in

Amazon.in on Wednesday said over 65 per cent of phone buyers on its platform are coming from beyond top 10 cities in the country, and it is engaging deeply with brands like OnePlus, Apple, Samsung and Vivo to cater to the varied demands of its customers. "Smartphones continue to be one of the largest categories on Amazon.in. With over 2,500 products, we have the widest selection of mobile phones across all popular brands... We have 8 new launches planned for this festive season with marquee brands like Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo," Amazon India Director - Category Management Noor Patel told PTI.

He added that its smartphones business "has been growing faster than the industry". "Over 65 per cent of customers shopping from this category come from beyond the top 10 cities. If you look at premium smartphones (above Rs 25,000), we have witnessed close to 33 per cent growth (units) in demand year-on-year," he said.

Mass phones (between Rs 10,000– Rs 25,000) have witnessed close to 40 per cent growth, while feature phones have seen about 27 per cent growth year-on-year. "This shows the all-round growth in the wireless category and we expect the momentum to continue in the festive season as well," Patel said.

Amazon will kick-off its 'Great Indian Festival' sale from September 29 that will go on till October 4. Patel said over the last 12 – 18 months, Amazon.in has undertaken several initiatives - working with brands and financial institutions - to make smartphones more affordable for customers.

Besides, the company has been collaborating with brands like Samsung and Vivo that has launched particular series of devices on its e-commerce marketplace. "Samsung chose Amazon.in to launch its M series, this is a testament to our strong partnership and common philosophy of customer-centricity. Similarly, Vivo has announced its U series," he added.

Patel said the company has also been investing in infrastructure that will allow speedy delivery to customers, even during the festive season where e-commerce platforms usually see very high demand.

