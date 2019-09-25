Paytm elevates Vikas Garg as deputy CFO

Digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday announced elevation of its Senior Vice-President (Finance) Vikas Garg as the company's deputy chief financial officer.

"Vikas has been with the company for long and his finance operating skills have grown alongside the company. I congratulate him on becoming deputy CFO," Paytm founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a statement.

Garg started his journey with Paytm where he was responsible for setting up and scaling finance processes for Paytm's operations. He also worked on multiple fundraise with Alibaba, Ant financial, SoftBank and Berkshire Hathway. Prior to joining Paytm, Garg worked with companies such as Goibibo and ICICI Bank.

