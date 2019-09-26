Yes!poho opens stores in Southern India

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yes!poho launched an 'Offline Business Initiative' service to partner with local stores to increase its offline presence and to showcase it's weavers products. As the first step in this initiative, Yes!poho partnered with a hotel owner in Tirupati; one boutique store in Visakhapatnam, and two boutique stores in Hyderabad stores. Yes!poho offline business service group has plans on expanding its service offering throughout India.

Yes!poho's core principle is a win-win-win for all participants on the platform and this is just one way Yes!poho is showcasing artisans' work to the entire world. While Yes!poho's offline affiliate program is available across the world, the online program is available in India only.

"Yes!poho plans to expand this program across India with over 100 stores by end of April 2020. Yes!poho's affiliate partners will get the products directly from weavers and artisans, cutting all middleman, thereby benefiting weavers, partners and end customers. In addition, Yes!poho is also planning to enter into other product lines to bring on new artisans such as Jewellry, etc", said Raghuram Kuchibhatla, Founder Yes!poho. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

