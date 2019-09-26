Ramagundam fertiliser plant to be commissioned by Dec: Gowda

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Thursday that 98 per cent of the work on the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) was over and it would be commissioned by December-end. The Minister visited Ramagundam in Peddapalli district and reviewed the construction work of the plant and told the officials to complete the work by December 15.

Gowda said the Union government had under the 'Make in India' programme taken up the renovation of the fertiliser factory which was closed long ago. "Work is going on well and about about 98.3 per cent of work is over. We hope that certainly it will be commissioned by the end of December," Gowda said.

The plant would produce 2200 metric tonnes (MT) of ammonia and 3850 MT of urea per day, and Rs 6120.55 crore has been invested in the plant. Gowda instructed the officials to maintain quality in production of fertiliser.

The fertiliser unit would provide employment to around 2,000 people directly and indirectly and the plant would produce 1.27 million metric tonnes of fertilisers which would suffice the needs of the farmers of Telangana, the minister said. Peddapalli MP Borlakunta Venkatesh Netha and Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander submitted representation to Gowda with a request to give priority to the local people in providing employment at the unit..

