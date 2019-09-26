International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Pompeo says Syria government used chlorine in May chemical weapon attack

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 22:08 IST
Pompeo says Syria government used chlorine in May chemical weapon attack

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the United States had concluded the government of President Bashir al-Assad in Syria had used chlorine as a chemical weapon in a May attack as part of its battle for Idlib.

"The Assad regime is responsible for innumerable atrocities some of which rise to the level of war crimes and crimes against humanity," Pompeo told a news conference. "Today I am announcing that the United States has concluded that the Assad regime used chlorine as a chemical weapon on May 19."

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Iran's Khamenei rejects talks with United States

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019