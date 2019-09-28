Top Television Stars Shine in Platinum Jewelry at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

Hoops, Diamond Studs, and Cocktail Rings are the Major Jewelry Trends

Platinum jewelry was the clear standout at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, as the world's most photographed television stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Amy Adams showcased spectacular baubles to complement their couture gowns.

Hoops and diamond stud earrings, along with cocktail rings set in platinum were popular trends on the purple carpet tonight.

According to celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, “Whether it’s a vintage or a modern design, platinum jewelry adds extra glamour and sophistication in order to create an iconic fashion moment.”

Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading red carpet jewelry brands such as Harry Winston, Norman Silverman Diamonds, and Fred Leighton chose to style A-list celebrities in platinum.

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stand out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

Below are highlights of platinum jewelry from tonight’s purple carpet:

Gwyneth Paltrow in Platinum by Harry Winston

· 1968 vintage sapphire and diamond hoops (30.68 carats), set in platinum

Naomi Watts in Platinum by Harry Winston · Secret Combination diamond sautoir (23.16 carats), set in platinum

· Earstuds with emerald-cut diamonds (6.32 carats), set in platinum · Red carpet diamond ring (8.13 carats), set in platinum

Amy Adams in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

· Hoop earrings with diamonds (40 carats), set in platinum (priced at $200,000) · Eternity bands with diamonds (20 carats), set in platinum (priced at $120,000)

Kristen Bell in Platinum by Harry Winston

· Loop earrings with black spinel and diamonds (4.24 carats), set in platinum · Band rings with channel-set diamonds (8.1 total carats), set in platinum

Janet Mock in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

· Stud earrings with emerald-cut diamonds (16 carats), set in platinum (priced at $360,000) · Ring with a marquis diamond (6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $125,000)

Isla Fisher in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

· Drop earrings with fancy shape diamonds (6 carats), set in platinum (priced at $45,000) · Fashion rings, set in platinum (priced at $50,000)

Sarah Levy in Platinum by Norman Silverman Diamonds

· Earrings with pear shape diamonds (10 carats), set in platinum (priced at $150,000) · Mesh bracelet with diamonds (55 carats), set in platinum (priced at $150,000)

Antoni Porowski in Platinum by Fred Leighton

· 1920’s cufflinks and stud set with diamonds by Van Cleef & Arpels, set in platinum

About Platinum Jewelry Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites: platinumguild.com/india-program.

Image 1: Amy Adams shines in platinum jewellery at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

Image 2: Norman Silverman Diamonds; Amy Adams Earrings PWR

