British tanker close to docking in Dubai after detention by Iran - CEO

Reuters London
Updated: 28-09-2019 16:59 IST
The Stena Impero, a British-flagged tanker that was detained by Iran for 10 weeks, was approaching docks in Dubai on Saturday, the company that owns it said.

"Finally approaching berth in Dubai right now," Stena Bulk Chief Executive Erik Hanell told Reuters in a text message.

The standoff had stoked tensions along a vital global shipping route for oil.

