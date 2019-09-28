International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 28-09-2019 17:25 IST
Apollo Hospitals gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Saturday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The company had sought approval to "offer or invite subscriptions for secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, aggregating up to Rs 5,000 million on a private placement basis," it said in a BSE filing.

The proposal was approved by the requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on September 27, it added.

COUNTRY : India
