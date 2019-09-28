Apollo Hospitals gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Saturday said it has received shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

The company had sought approval to "offer or invite subscriptions for secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures, in one or more series/tranches, aggregating up to Rs 5,000 million on a private placement basis," it said in a BSE filing.

The proposal was approved by the requisite majority in the annual general meeting held on September 27, it added.

