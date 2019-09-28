Karna Industries Assn to launch Industry health check study

Amid the economic slowdown affecting many industries especially the micro and small enterprises, the Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association has decided to launch an Industry Health Check study of the companies. At a workshop here on the challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the midst of the economic slowdown on Friday, KASSIA president R Raju announced the launch of the new Industry Health Check (IHC) service, the Association said in a statement.

Interested business establishment can email their Expression of Interest (EoI) to HYPERLINK "mailto:ihc. qms19.kassia@gmail.com"ihc.qms19.kassia@gmail.com, KASSIA said.

In response to the email, the businesses will receive a response with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to take care of their privacy concerns, and a questionnaire which they will have to fill and sign and mail it back to KASSIA, the statement said. The Industry Health Check (IHC) will make a holistic study of the present situation of a company, diagnose its real problems, and suggest concrete strategies not only to tide over the slowdown but also to sustain and scale their growth in the long run, the KASSIA said.

After receiving the mail, the chief executive officer or the managing director of the firm will be called in for a one-on-one meeting with an expert panel at KASSIA and after a comprehensive diagnosis of the companys present status, a detailed report will be presented by the panel to the company on the steps to be taken to overcome the slowdown/recession in the market. The respondent firm may take a second opinion on the report and decide to take the corrective steps suggested in the report.

The convenor of the workshop, V Sudarshan, chairman, QMS(ISO) panel, delivered a presentation on the industry health check service and urged the MSMEs grappling with the slowdown to benefit from it. H M Srinivasa, Additional Director, Directorate of MSME and Member-Secretary, MSEFC suggested that KASSIA also make a comparative study of the status of the MSME sector 10 years before and now, which could deliver useful insights to the industry, on how to face such crises, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)