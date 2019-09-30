Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Following are today's

Following are today'sCommodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-5400: Medium 4400-4600: Jowar3000-4000: Jaggery Cube 4000-4200: Jaggery ball 4400-4800:Coriander Seed 7000-13000: Chillies fine 15000-18000: PotatoBig 1400-2000: Medium 1000-1400: Onion Big 3000-3600: Medium2000-3000: Small 1000-2000: Tamarind 5600-10800: Garlic5600-10100: Horsegram 3600-3800: Wheat 2800-3200: Turmeric8000-13000: Turdhal 7600-9400: Greengramdhal 8000-8800: Blackgramdhal 5900-10050: Bengal Gramdhal 5500-6800: Mustard4500-5000: Gingely 13000-15000: Sugar 3200-3600: GroundnutSeed 10200-11300: Copra 17000-19000

Groundnut oil (10kg): 890-1350 Coconut oil (10kg):1850-2300 Gingely oil: 3000-3600 Ghee(5kg): 450-500.

