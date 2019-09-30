Rajesh Menon takes over as SIAM Director General

Auto industry body SIAM on Monday said it has appointed Rajesh Menon as its new Director General. Menon, succeeds Vishnu Mathur who is superannuating.

He was earlier the Deputy Director General at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which he had joined in 1994. He dealt with trade policy, bilateral and multilateral engagements among others at CII.

"I am sure that Rajesh will be able to provide the leadership to SIAM that will help the industry achieve its objective of growth with responsibility," its President Rajan Wadhera said in a statement. Mathur had joined SIAM in 2010 from ACMA and at SIAM he played a significant role in formulating the Automotive Mission Plan (AMP) 2026 and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP).

