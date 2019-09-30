Japan's drug regulator PMDA completes inspection of Lupin's Goa facility

Drug firm Lupin on Monday said Japanese regulator PMDA has closed inspection of its Goa facility with no critical or major observations. The Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan, has completed the Good Manufacturing Practice inspection of the company's Goa facility (unit I and II), Lupin said in a filing to the BSE.

The inspection was conducted between September 24 and 27, it added. "The PMDA inspection closed with no critical or major observations," Lupin said.

According to PMDA, its obligation is to protect the public health in Japan by assuring safety, efficacy and quality of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Shares of Lupin Ltd on Monday closed at Rs 715.35 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.16 from its previous close.

