Tuya Smart Opens Indian Headquarters to Expand AI+IoT Industry

Global AI+IoT leader Tuya Smart announced the opening of its Indian headquarters and smart home experience center. Marking a new stride in the global expansion for Tuya, the headquarters will also serve as a place to gather the talented minds of Indian tech to expand the global IoT market, and make smart living a daily habit for Indians.

Tuya hopes to expand beyond the 100 million global devices they already power by diving into the Indian market with a dedicated local team. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony and debut of the smart home experience center, Tuya demonstrated its determination to grow in the Indian market.

"The wide use of smartphones and the enthusiasm of the India consumers adds to our confidence in boosting a global smart way of living and the future of the IoT," said Leo Chen, Chairman and President of Tuya. "The world is becoming more interconnected, and the Indian market will play a crucial role, especially now as Amazon Alexa has started to support Hindi, and Tuya is one of their first partners in India."

Tuya's passion in the India market is deep and thorough. During Amazon's VOXCON event in Delhi, Ross Luo, Tuya's General Manager of the Asia Pacific Region shared case studies of how Tuya empowered Indian brands to be smart and successful: "The smart home and IoT revolution have already started in India. We are seeing the online and offline presence of smart products every day now, and brands are very devoted to this new blue ocean of opportunities. Tuya is very excited to already be trusted by many Indian lighting, security product, and appliance brands."

