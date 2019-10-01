Ashok Leyland sales dips 55 pc in Sep at 8,780 units

Hinduja Group's flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a 55 percent decline in its total commercial vehicle sales at 8,780 units in September. The company had sold a total of 19,374 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Total commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 7,851 units as against 18,078 units in September last year, down 56.57 percent, it said. Ashok Leyland said sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market declined 69 percent to 4,035 units as compared to 13,056 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 3,816 units as against 5,022 units in September last year, down 24 percent, it added.

