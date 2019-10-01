International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Soybean futures advance on firm demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 01-10-2019 13:59 IST
Soybean futures advance on firm demand

Image Credit: Flickr

Soybean futures prices advanced by Rs 27 to Rs 3,939 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as participants raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for delivery in October contracts rose by Rs 27, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 3,939 per quintal clocking an open interest of 32,110 lots.

The contracts for November delivery traded higher by Rs 6, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 3,765 per quintal in an open interest of 68,010 lots. Marketmen said raising of holdings by participants amid increase in demand lifted soybean prices in futures trade here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019