Soybean futures advance on firm demand

Soybean futures prices advanced by Rs 27 to Rs 3,939 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday as participants raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for delivery in October contracts rose by Rs 27, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 3,939 per quintal clocking an open interest of 32,110 lots.

The contracts for November delivery traded higher by Rs 6, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 3,765 per quintal in an open interest of 68,010 lots. Marketmen said raising of holdings by participants amid increase in demand lifted soybean prices in futures trade here.

