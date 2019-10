Russian President Vladimir Putin and Darren Woods, head of U.S. energy giant Exxon Mobil, may meet in Moscow later this week on the fringes of an energy conference, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin hoped Putin and Woods would be able to talk on the sidelines of the forum on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)