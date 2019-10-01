In awareness drive, Sebi reaches out to 0.5 m investors

To drive investor awareness, the markets regulator Sebi has roped in 1,500 people who have reached out to 50 lakh people till now, a senior official said on Tuesday. Investor education and awareness is in the preamble of the Securities & Exchange Board, its executive director Nagendra Parakh said.

"As a regulator, we not only help the market grow but also help reduce the regulatory burden when the investor is educated," he said, according to a copy of the speech shared by the organisers. Speaking at an event to mark the end of the world investor week, Parakh said Sebi has recruited 1,500 people who are reaching out to over 50 lakh with the same aim in mind.

At the same event, the head of the largest stock bourse NSE, Vikram Limaye, said even though the metros have been top contributors to the capital markets, digital solutions have helped take the story to retail participants in small towns. Limaye said 98 percent of the districts have already been covered as part of the investor awareness programme over the past year. As much as 619 districts and 639 small towns were covered in the last financial year which witnessed more than 2 lakh participants..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)