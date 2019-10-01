US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops sharply as manufacturing contracts again

International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 01-10-2019 19:39 IST
Wall Street's main indexes dropped sharply on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing contracted for the second straight month in September, fanning fears of slowing growth in the world's largest economy. ISM's U.S. manufacturing activity index fell to 47.8 in September, the lowest since June 2009, below economists' expectations of 50.1.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 53.23 points, or 0.20%, at 26,863.60, the S&P 500 was down 4.35 points, or 0.15%, at 2,972.39. The Nasdaq Composite was up 12.18 points, or 0.15%, at 8,011.52. Moments before the data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 113.19 points, or 0.42%, at 27,030.02, the S&P 500 was up 13.07 points, or 0.44%, at 2,989.81. The Nasdaq Composite was up 58.08 points, or 0.73%, at 8,057.42.

