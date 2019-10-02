PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Boris Johnson poised for 'final offer' to end Brexit deadlock https://on.ft.com/2ooxFZX - M&S admits turnaround plan 18 months behind schedule https://on.ft.com/2oonvbK

- John Lewis to cut a third of managers in £100m cost-cutting push https://on.ft.com/2ntzaX0 Overview

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil his final Brexit offer on Wednesday to Brussels to end the Brexit deadlock, insisting in a speech to the Conservative party conference that his plan is a "reasonable compromise" and offers the last chance to avoid a chaotic no-deal exit. - Marks and Spencer chief executive officer Steve Rowe said in investor event that a turnaround in its clothing and home business is 18 months behind schedule.

- Britain's John Lewis Partnership will cut a third of management roles as a part of a plan that will bring together its department stores and supermarkets in an attempt to cut 100 million pounds($122.90 million) a year from its costs. ($1 = 0.8137 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Also Read: REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)