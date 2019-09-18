REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Saudi Arabia said it would produce evidence on Wednesday linking regional rival Tehran to an unprecedented attack on its oil industry that Washington believes originated from Iran in a dangerous escalation of Middle East frictions.

ISRAEL-ELECTION Israel's Netanyahu teetering in the close election race

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's election remained too close to call Wednesday morning, with television stations carrying unofficial results showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tied with his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz. The U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT ex-campaign chief defends Trump, defies Democrats at the impeachment hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's former campaign manager on Tuesday acknowledged that his former boss enlisted him to try to limit the Russia election interference inquiry but defended Trump and tangled with Democrats during pugnacious testimony to a U.S. congressional panel mulling whether to impeach the president. AUTOS-EMISSIONS

Trump to bar California from setting vehicle emission rules: sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will announce as early as Wednesday it is revoking California's authority to set its own greenhouse gas and vehicle fuel efficiency standards and barring all states from setting such rules, two auto industry officials said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS WEWORK-IPO-TIMING

Window closing fast for WeWork parent to launch IPO this year NEW YORK (Reuters) - WeWork owner The We Company faces strong headwinds in achieving its goal of launching an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of the year after postponing it this month, fund managers and capital markets professionals said.

COBHAM-M-A-ADVENT Britain to investigate $5 billion U.S. takeover of defense firm Cobham

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will investigate the national security impact of the purchase of defense company Cobham by U.S. private equity firm Advent International, potentially delaying or even blocking the $5 billion deal.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-LORDOFTHERINGS New Zealand to be Middle-earth again in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings series

WELLINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - New Zealand will be home again to hairy feet and pointed-ear Hobbits after Amazon Studios confirmed the Pacific country will be the location for its new "The Lord of the Rings" series, a TV show widely tipped to be the most expensive ever made.

AT-T-HBOMAX

Bazinga! HBO Max wins U.S. streaming rights for 'The Big Bang Theory' HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia, has secured exclusive five-year streaming rights in the United States to all 12 seasons of comedy hit "The Big Bang Theory".

SPORTS PEOPLE-FELIPE-VAZQUEZ

Pittsburgh pitcher Vázquez arrested on charges of soliciting teen for sex Felipe Vázquez, a star relief pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, was arrested in Pennsylvania on Tuesday on charges of soliciting an underage girl for sex and sending her an obscene video, authorities said.

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-RONALDO I deserve more Ballon d'Or awards than Messi, says Ronaldo

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo said he deserves to end his soccer career with more Ballon d'Or awards than Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi and hopes to establish himself as the greatest player of all time. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS RETAIL-RENTAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Garments for lease: 'rental' apparel brings new wrinkles for retail stores Growing interested in renting even everyday clothing such as jeans and athletic wear is drawing mall retailers from Urban Outfitters to NYC & Co, to American Eagle and Bloomingdale's, to experiment with selling apparel rental subscriptions.

18 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT AIR FRANCE-NETHERLANDS/STRIKE

KLM ground staff plans new strike on Wednesday Ground staff at Dutch airline KLM will strike for four hours on Wednesday, to push for higher pay and better working conditions, after two-hour strikes led to dozens of delays and cancellations at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport twice earlier this month.

18 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TEXAS-ENERGY/ITC-REPORT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. safety board releases findings in Texas fuel tank-farm fire probe Initial findings on what caused a massive fire at a Texas petrochemical tank-farm operated by Intercontinental Terminals Co is due from a U.S. safety board that probes industrial disasters.

18 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT USA-TRADE/CHINA-TALKS

U.S.-China deputy-level trade talks begin in DC Deputy trade negotiators for the United States and China meet in Washington.

19 Sep SAUDI-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Euromoney Saudi Arabia business conference, day 2 Euromoney GCC Financial Forum 2019, finance conference with speakers including central bank governor, finance minister, senior bankers, CEOs of major corporates and banks.

19 Sep MEXICO-BUDGET/HERRERA

Mexican finance minister due to report on budget in Congress Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera due to give testimony on the government's 2020 budget plans to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress on Thursday.

19 Sep POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

DENMARK-BREXIT/ Danish government holds press briefing about its Brexit preparations

Denmark's government to outline how it plans to deal with when the UK leaves the European Union. 18 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV) European Parliament votes on a resolution recommending Brexit extension to avoid no-deal

European lawmakers vote on the merits of giving Britain an extension to Article 50 at a summit on Oct 17 in Brussels. The resolution is not binding but carries political weight. 18 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

RUSSIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Russia's Putin meets China's Premier Li Keqiang

Russia President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Kremlin. 18 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/THUNBERG-CONGRESS (PIX) (TV) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urges adults to join climate strike, testifies to Congress

Global climate activist Greta Thunberg of Sweden testifies at a congressional hearing on "Voices Leading the Next Generation on the Global Climate Crisis." 18 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ITALY-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV) France's Macron meets Mattarella, Conte in Rome

French President Emmanuel Macron travels to Rome to meet Italian President Mattarella and hold a working dinner with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. 18 Sep 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-AREA51/ (PIX) (TV) Alien-hunting US tourists expected to flock to Area 51

The small town of Rachel, Nevada, is bracing for an influx of tourists responding to a call to 'storm' Area 51, a secretive U.S. military base believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extraterrestrials. 19 Sep

UN-NUCLEAR/ U.N. nuclear watchdog's annual General Conference

The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds its annual General Conference, a week-long meeting of its member states and its biggest policy-making body. 19 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY USA-SOCIAL MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. social media firms testify on violent, extremist online content Google, Facebook and Twitter testify before U.S. Senate panel on efforts by social media firms to remove violent content from online platforms.

18 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT AMERS-REUTERS-RANKING-INNOVATIVE-INSTITUTIONS/

The World's Most Innovative Research Institutions - 2019 While they might not get the headlines that Silicon Valley startups do, government agencies have long been on the forefront of innovation.

18 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-AUCTION/TINTIN (TV) Rare Tintin comic set to fetch €400,000 at auction in Paris

An original Herge illustration from 1942 is expected to sell for up to €400,000 ($443,000 USD) at auction in Paris. Other lots for sale include a painting by Otto Piene slated to fetch up to €350,000 ($387, 254 USD). 18 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

AWARDS-MERCURY MUSIC PRIZE/ (PIX) (TV) Mercury Music Awards winner announced

Winner of the shortlist of twelve Hyundai Mercury Prize 'Albums of the Year' is given out in London 19 Sep

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV) Fendi, Emporio Armani present the latest lines in Milan

Italian designer labels Fendi and Emporio Armani present their womenswear collections for spring/summer 2020 as part of Milan Fashion Week. 19 Sep

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring developments in India's Kashmir amid tight security after New Delhi revoked special status of the region Monitoring developments in Kashmir amid tensions over India's decision this month to revoke the special status of its portion of the majority Muslim region that both countries claim.

19 Sep

