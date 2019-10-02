SARS terminates services of two suspended executives

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has terminated the services of suspended executives Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Luther Lebelo with immediate effect.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, SARS said the move is part of Commissioner Edward Kieswetter's commitment to rebuilding internal and public confidence in the revenue collector.

"Following interactions and information exchanged between SARS and Ms. Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Mr. Lebelo, respectively, it has been concluded that the two should, and have agreed to end the employment relationship with immediate effect," said the revenue service.

Communication with the two executives was through their legal representatives.

Lebelo, a former Group Executive: Employee Relations, was placed on suspension in July alongside former Chief Officer for Governance, International Relations, Strategy and Communications Hlengani Mathebula.

Chief Officer for Human Capital and Development Teboho Mokoena, who has since left SARS, was also placed on suspension over serious misconduct allegations.

The agreement between the revenue service and Makhekhe-Mokhuane and Lebelo will see SARS not proceeding with any further action against them.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)