Shield Healthcare acquires two entities for undisclosed sum

City-based pharmaceutical firm Shield Healthcare has acquired two companies -- Brio Bliss Life Science and a Bengaluru-based Nutri Synapzz Therapeutics for an "undisclosed sum." Following the acquisitions, Shield Healthcare aims to increase its presence in gynaecology and paediatrics, a company release said here on Thursday. City-based Brio Bliss Life Science focuses on developmental paediatrics segment while Nutri Synapzz caters to IVF specialities.

Shield Healthcare said pharmaceuticals and healthcare focused private equity firm, Fulcrum Venture would also hold significant stake post the acquisitions of the two companies. "At Shield, we started our journey 25 years back catering to general practitioners and physicians. The footprint has been increased from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and to other parts of South India. Realising the shift in market, we zeroed in on gynaecology and infertility segments..", Shield Healthcare Founder-Managing Director L Mahadevan said.

He said the company recently inducted Aniruddha Rajurkar as its Chief Executive Officer. Commenting on the acquisitions, Rajurkar said "We will drive the synergy benefits of the merger for improved market leadership. We will bring out technologically superior formulations to effectively address health issues in women and children." PTI VIJ BN BN.

