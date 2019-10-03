Shuttl enters Chennai; eyes to double service next year

Bus aggregator Shuttl on Thursday said it has commenced operations in Chennai, making it the sixth city in the country to have such a facility. The company said it would operate around 100 buses with over 2,000 rides daily on 20 key routes in Chennai. Rides can be booked through its mobile application.

The company aims to double the scale, connecting most of residences and offices in the city within a year, a company statement said here. "This launch aligns with Shuttl's pursuit of easing pollution and congestion in cities that have poor urban mobility characteristics," it said.

The company, founded by two IITians--Amit Singh, co-founder and CEO and Deepanshu Malviyia, co-founder, is supported by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Amazon and Dentsu. "We have witnessed a huge demand for a comfortable daily commute option from office-goers in Chennai and thought of launching services in the city. Our demand-adaptive routes and schedules align well with commuter needs and drives rapid adoption among commuters," Singh said.

Shuttl not only offers a quality stresss-free ride to commuters at affordable rate, but also creates a positive impact on the environment and road congestion, he said. The company serves over 90,000 rides daily and operates over 1,700 buses in Delhi-National Capital Region, Kolkata, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai..

