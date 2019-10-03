Second Seafood India signature stall opened in Kochi airport

The second 'Seafood India signature stall of the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) was opened at the Cochin International Airport here on Thursday. The stall at the airport premises in Nedumbassery will sell ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat value-added products from 10 exporters.

The first Seafood India signature stall, a 1,700 sq ft facility, was launched at Panampally Nagar in downtown Ernakulam in December last year by then Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu. Today, that endeavour found its second chapter with the opening of the stall at the airport, an MPEDA release said.

MPEDA Chairman K S Srinivas said the second stall was opened as part of the authority's brand promotion campaign for Indian seafood, considering the airports importance in the flow of international tourists as well as non-resident Keralites. Moreover, MPEDA signature stall helps the domestic consumers also get familiarised to export quality value added seafood products, he said.

The stall at the Panampilly Nagar Seafood India facility currently displays around 100 value-added products of various companies from across the country. MPEDA is to set up similar signature stalls in other international airports as well, Srinivas added.

The 1972-established MPEDA, as a statutory body under the Union Governments Ministry of Commerce & Industry, coordinates with different central and state government establishments engaged in fishery production and allied activities. It works for increasing the exports of marine products through interventions in fishing, aquaculture, processing, marketing, extension, quality assurance, R&D and training in various aspects..

