SSAB appoints Subodh Shinde biz head for special steels in India

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:29 IST
Swedish steel maker SSAB on Thursday announced the appointment of Subodh Shinde as its new business head for special steels in India. Shinde replaces Sharad Rastogi, a company statement said.

Sergio Moyano, Sales Director, Middle East and India, Special Steels, SSAB, said, "Subodh Shinde has joined us as our new Business Head - India (Special Steels). He will lead our special steels sales business in India." SSAB is a global supplier and service partner in quenched and tempered steels and advanced high-strength steels.

