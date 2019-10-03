SSAB appoints Subodh Shinde biz head for special steels in India

Swedish steel maker SSAB on Thursday announced the appointment of Subodh Shinde as its new business head for special steels in India. Shinde replaces Sharad Rastogi, a company statement said.

Sergio Moyano, Sales Director, Middle East and India, Special Steels, SSAB, said, "Subodh Shinde has joined us as our new Business Head - India (Special Steels). He will lead our special steels sales business in India." SSAB is a global supplier and service partner in quenched and tempered steels and advanced high-strength steels.

