Fortis Hospitals opens 200-bed cancer institute in Bengaluru

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 04-10-2019 15:50 IST
Fortis Hospitals on Friday opened a specialised cancer institute here. It would have 200 beds for patients to provide comprehensive cancer care under one roof, Fortis Hospitals said in a statement.

There are various services available at the centre, which include advanced surgical oncology, robotic cancer surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, haemato oncology, neuro oncology, uro oncology and nuclear medicine, it said. The institute was inaugurated by Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Bengaluru south MP L Suryanarayana Tejasvi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
