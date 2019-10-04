SPMCIL pays Rs 218.48 crores to Govt in compliance with DIPAM guidelines

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a Schedule-'A' Miniratna Category-I CPSE, wholly owned by Government of India under the administrative control of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, has paid a Dividend of Rs 218.48 crores to Government of India for F.Y. 2018-19 here today in compliance of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines.

The dividend cheque was presented to Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman by Smt. Tripti P. Ghosh, CMD, SPMCIL along with Shri Ajay Agarwal, Director (Finance), SPMCIL in presence of Shri Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, DEA and Ms. Meera Swarup, Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Finance.

SPMCIL has achieved the targets in the production of Bank Notes, Coins, Security Paper, Passports, Security Inks and other Security Products during the year 2018-19. SPMCIL has produced 10482.34 million pieces of the Bank Notes, 5331 million pieces of circulating coins, 6003 Metric Ton (MT) Security Paper, 752 Metric Ton (MT) of Security Inks in 2018-19. The Revenue from Operations of SPMCIL has increased to Rs 5711.34 crores and Profit before Tax has increased to Rs 815.18 crores during the year 2018-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)