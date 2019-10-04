Johnson Controls-Hitachi opens global development centre in Gujarat

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning on Friday said it has opened its new global development centre at Kadi in Gujarat in which the company has invested USD 22.5 million (approx Rs 157 crore). Spread over an area of 21,042 square meter, it is Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning's fourth global development centre, alongside two centres in Japan and one in China, the company said in a statement.

The new centre will enhance company's innovation capabilities for developing residential air conditioners and commercial packaged air conditioners for the Indian market as well as Southeast Asia, Middle East and European markets. The new centre will play a crucial role in strengthening company's global position, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning CEO Franz Cerwinka said.

"We have already seen our India-made products being well accepted in West Asia, Sri Lanka, Africa and other South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries. "Now this new global development centre will play a critical role in developing new and exciting products, particularly for Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe to enhance our ability to meet diverse market needs in these regions," Cerwinka said.

The company's manufacturing facility at Kadi is one of the largest air conditioner manufacturing facilities in India. "With the launch of the new global development centre, we have created additional opportunities for the local talent to demonstrate their skills and capabilities to respond to the dynamic global market needs," Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Chairman and Managing Director Gurmeet Singh said.

The new centre is located adjacent to the company's factory to maximise synergy with manufacturing teams. Staffed at launch with over 150 engineers, it has a capacity to accommodate up to 300 in total.

