Investors Clinic opens skill centre; to train over 2,000 students in 1st yr

Property brokerage firm Investors Clinic has opened a skill centre to provide training and placement services for students who want to work in the real estate industry. The Noida-based firm said it has started Investors Clinic School of Real Estate Excellence. The first batch has started from September 16 with 65 students. The minimum criteria for enrolment is completion of higher secondary education.

"Investors Clinic aims to skill over 2,000 people in the first year with 100 per cent placement. The students will be placed in partner real estate companies," the company said in a statement. Investors Clinic founder Honeyy Katiyal said, “We have been facing the problem of lack of trained workforce from the very initial days of our venture."

Investors Clinic competes with the likes of Anarock, PropTiger, Square Yards, Quikr, 360 Realtors and Wealth Clinic in the property brokerage business. The company reported a revenue of Rs 225 crore during the last fiscal and helped builders in selling 12,000 units.

