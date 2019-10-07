NAEB announces new flight from Kigali to Belgium to boost agri exports

National Agricultural Export Development has announced the launch of new B747 widebody freighter operations. The introduction of the weekly cargo flight from Rwanda to Europe will ease transportation of agriculture exports and balance the trade deficit.

National Agricultural Export Development (NAEB) has recently took to Twitter to announce the launch of new B747. It will be operated by the United Kingdom-based Magma Aviation that is specialized in air freights globally. The plane will be operating every Friday carrying 25 metric tonnes.

"We are glad to announce that we launched new B747 widebody freighter operations with @MagmaCargo. The new aviation weekly services will facilitate agri-exports direct route (from Kigali International Airport to Liege Airport in Belgium," NAEB tweeted.

"Previously, we have had issues of not having enough air space on RwandAir. Our products would sometimes be offloaded and occasionally get notified that they won't be lifted. This is a problem. If you sign a contract with a buyer out there to deliver products three times a week, if you don't deliver, they will be disappointed. It will distract your market and the reputation of the country. The new service will bring consistency," Emmanuel Harelimana, the Chief Finance Officer of Garden Fresh. This company exports fresh vegetables like green beans, sugar snaps and broccoli.

In the first half of this year, the export of Rwanda increased by 7.5 percent to USD 577.8 million. According to the National Bank of Rwanda, this increase is driven by good performance of non-traditional exports and imports.