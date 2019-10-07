HEWA delegation meets India's Textile Secretary Ravi Capoor for release of RoSCTL

Anant Srivastava and Vikas Singh Chauhan of Home Textile Exporters' Welfare Association (HEWA) met with Ravi Kapoor, India's textile secretary regarding non-payment of RoSCTL. HEWA works for the benefit and safeguarding the interests of Small and Medium Exporters in Textile sector.

"As we all are aware that due to various Global factors there is a sense of slowdown, Export is going down despite bulk orders coming in India. By way of this memorandum, the office bearers of the Home Textile Exporters' Welfare Association (HEWA) wish to bring to your kind notice a crucial point, i.e. release of pending RoSCTL which can boost the Export Sales in 3rd Quarter," said HEWA is a press statement. It further added the festival season sale is coming and Indian exporter have received orders from all over the world but due to pending RoSCTL and GST Refunds, non-availability of credit from banks, and cost-escalation, the exporters are having lack of funds to fulfil the order on a timely basis.

On March 7, the Government of India had announced very good scheme RoSCTL which provides a rebate on all embedded taxes on exports, but exporters are yet to receive the funds from this scheme which is pending since last 7 months. Release of RoSCTL will give instant liquidity to exporters to complete the pending as well as new orders. In case there is a delay in doling out the RoSCTL payments, it will lead to cancellation of orders. Exporters are having very less time to complete the pending orders as already shipments of Christmas have started in other countries. The association has urged the government to releases the amount at the earliest.

(With inputs from HEWA)