Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 09-10-2019 01:45 IST
CEO of Petrobras calls Brazil oil spill 'something extraordinary'

Roberto Castello Branco, the chief executive of Brazilian oil company Petrobras, called the oil spill hitting the country's northeastern coast "something extraordinary," ruling out a tanker cleaning operation as the possible cause due to the amount of crude collected.

Castello Branco said on Tuesday that it was not the role of his company to investigate the possible origins of the oil spill, but rather a job for Brazil's federal police and navy.

