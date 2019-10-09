Cable Ferret recognized as leader and innovator to professionals

Award-Winning New Zealand Tech Company has been recognized as a Leader and Innovator to the largest collection of Cabling Professionals in the World

Cable Ferret, the multi-award-winning New Zealand electronic design and manufacturing company has been recognized as a leader and innovator to the largest collection of structured cabling professionals in the world by being honored with the top award – a Platinum award, for their groundbreaking inspection and cabling innovation tool the Ferret WiFi.

This was presented to Andrew Wigney the President and Innovator of the Ferret and Therese McNaughten the VP of Marketing and Brand Strategy at the BISCI (Building Industry Consulting Service International) 2019 Fall Conference at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas last night. BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ITS industry.

• The Ferret WiFi is the world's first combination compact wireless inspection camera and cable pulling tool. With a built-in WiFi hotspot and adjustable bright LEDs, the Ferret WiFi has been purpose-designed to provide faster close up visual inspections and faster cable pulling in dark confined and out of reach places for electricians, home inspectors, cabling and installation professionals, plumbers, builders, DIY and other trades. Please see the press release attached for more detail and photos and video links.

• The team is thrilled as this is the 2nd award we have been honored with this year. The other was the EC&M (Electrical Contractor and Maintenance) Product of the Year in Speciality tools.

• The team has been on an extended US roadshow promotion for the last 5 weeks to promote and support the Ferret brand. During this time the Cable Ferret team has exhibited at NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association), the largest tradeshow in the US of electrical contractors and construction which was held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Centre in Las Vegas Nevada from the 14-17 September. The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is a trade association in the United States that represents the $130 billion/year electrical contracting industry. NECA supports the businesses that bring power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities.

• This was followed by the Inspection Super Conference hosted by the Inspector Services Group that attracts hundreds of Home Inspectors from all over North America held at the Palms Casino Resort from the 24-28 September, then we visited the BISCI Fall Conference & Exhibition (The Global Leader in ICT education, Certification, and Standards) where we were presented with the 2019 Cabling Installation and Maintenance Platinum Innovators Award. (see attached).

• We are now currently highlighting our product at the IEC (Independent Electrical Contractors Convention and Expo) in St Louis Missouri. (2-5 October)

• Cable Ferret is extremely honored to be recognized as leaders in innovation and to receive this sort of recognition from industry professionals globally is a credit to all our global team and our Distribution Partners. We currently distribute the Ferret globally in New Zealand, Australia, USA and Canada, Japan, South Africa, and the UK. We are continuing to expand the market reach and as a team, we are committed to leading the way in developing new innovative products for the industry in the future. (VP Marketing and Brand Strategy Therese McNaughten)