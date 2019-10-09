McDonald’s Celebrates Founder’s Day in North and East India

Introduces new uniforms for crew on this special occasion

Honoring the visionary restaurateur and pioneer of the QSR industry Ray Kroc on his birth anniversary, McDonald’s celebrated Founder’s Day across 152 restaurants in North and East India. Demonstrating the McDonald’s ‘Customer Obsessed’ culture, employees from the corporate office of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (CPRL), which is owned by McDonald’s and operates McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India, joined the McDonald’s crew members across Delhi-NCR region and interacted with the customers, thereby delivering an outstanding McDonald’s experience.

Ray Kroc’s legacy, of delivering great-tasting food with fast, friendly service, providing crew with opportunities for growth and a commitment to customers offering the highest quality ingredients and products, continues to be an inspirational and integral part of McDonald’s.

“At McDonald’s, we continue to draw inspiration from our founder’s legacy and integrate it into the modern McDonald’s of today, staying true to our commitment of being Customer Obsessed. Founder’s Day is a great opportunity for us to interact with our customers, understand them while working with our restaurant staff,” said, Robert Hunghanfoo, Head of Connaught Plaza Restaurants Private Limited (CPRL).

On the occasion, McDonald’s also unveiled new uniforms for the North and East restaurant employees in line with the commitment to reinvigorate itself by enabling the employees to perform at their best and deliver a genuine McDonald’s experience to the customers.

The new uniform is inspired by the millennial generation and labelled as the ‘Y’ collection with dynamic and trendy designs exuding confidence and putting forth a future-ready image of McDonald’s. While the colour palette includes vibrant hues of Pop Orange, Steel Grey, Solid Black and Pop Neon, the styles are contemporary with comfortable fabrics and patterns.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the world’s leading global food service retailer with about 38,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business men and women.

Image: McDonald's employees in new uniform on Founder's Day Celebrations in North & East India

