Fabcafe to have 60 outlets by next fiscal

Fabcafe, an organic initiative by FabIndia Overseas Private Ltd, will have 60 outlets across India by the end of next year, a top official said Wednesday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the opening of its outlet in the city, the 19th in the country, Fabcafe Area Manager, M Haarish said the company plans to touch 30 outlets by the end of the year and plans to open another 30 such outlets next year pan-India.

The company will have open is third outlet in Chennai and a new outlet in Pudhcherry soon, he said. Stating the company has invested Rs 60 to 70 lakh on the Coimbatore facility, Haarish said the expansion was based on the regionally inspired traditional Indian cuisine offering accepted by customers across India..

