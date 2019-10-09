Sequent Software appoints Rich Nassar as Head of Product Management

Sequent Software Inc., a leading specialist in the digital transformation of secure payments for banks and e-commerce platforms, today announces the appointment of Dr. Richard Nassar as Vice President of Product Management.

In this new role Dr. Nassar will be responsible for the vision, strategy and roadmap of the Sequent Platform. With over 15 years' experience in delivering software solutions for the payments industry, Dr. Nassar brings an in-depth knowledge of the digital payments landscape and regulatory environment as he pioneers novel digital experiences that differentiate issuing banks' and merchants' payment services and loyalty programs.

Prior to joining Sequent, Dr. Nassar worked with Visa Inc., a world leader in digital payments, as Senior Director Product Management and Digital Solutions. During his 15-year career with Visa, Dr. Nassar led various strategic initiatives for new payment flows that leveraged emerging technologies and communication protocols. Dr. Nassar was instrumental in developing the global roadmap that aligned Visa's goals and objectives for tokenization.

Joan Ziegler, CEO of Sequent Software Inc., comments "Dr. Nassar is a terrific addition to our team, bringing a breadth of knowledge in digital payments that spans access, identity management, digital on-boarding, digital issuance and tokenization. Dr. Nassar will further strengthen Sequent's capability to deliver a market leading digital wallet experience which works with Sequent's comprehensive platform for tokenization. Unconstrained by a physical card, tokens can be leveraged in smartphones or any IoT device for secure payments at our issuing bank and merchant clients for bricks and mortar and e-commerce sectors."

For more information, please visit www.sequent.com, like us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @sequentsw

About Sequent

Sequent Software is building the foundations for secure digital payments, while remaining compatible with legacy debit and credit card systems. Sequent's goal is to significantly improve the security and user experience for payments through a complete suite of solutions and technologies. Sequent delivers smart tokenization, card management solutions, mobile wallets for digital payment services, bank and e-commerce platforms either managed by cloud services or on-premise software. Sequent is certified by Visa, Mastercard and Interac, as well as being PCI-DSS certified.

Media Contact

Colin Day - colin.day@sequent.com

Telephone: +44 (0) 790 999 5449

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895953/Sequent_Logo.jpg