Anmol, Anshul Ambani join Reliance Infra board as directors

Reliance Infrastructure on Wednesday said the Group chairman Anil Ambani's both sons Anmol and Anshul Ambani have joined the company's board as directors. A senior officer of the Indian Army, Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) has also been inducted into the board as an independent director, the company said in a statement.

Anmol (27) is already overseeing the financial services business Reliance Capital, since he joined its board in August 2016. On the other hand, Anshul (24), who joined the Reliance Group in January this year, has been actively involved in all operations of RInfra, including a special focus on the defence business, working closely with the group chairman and Punit Garg, executive director and CEO, it said.

Reliance Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure companies, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads and metro rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector..

