LVMH's strong Q3 numbers lift European luxury good stocks

Reuters
Updated: 10-10-2019 12:35 IST
LVMH's strong Q3 numbers lift European luxury good stocks

Shares in LVMH rose on Thursday, lifting up other European luxury goods stocks, after the Louis Vuitton owner posted higher-than-expected third quarter sales. LVMH's strong sales came in spite of unrest in Hong Kong that has caused luxury labels to lose out on business there.

LVMH shares were up by around 5% in early session trading, driving up the stock prices of its rivals such as Kering , Hermes and Hugo Boss. "Overall, LVMH posted another very strong performance in 3Q, materially beating consensus expectations," wrote analysts at Morgan Stanley.

