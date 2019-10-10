Self Storage India Announces Country-wide Expansion, After Successful Operations in Delhi NCR

NEW DELHI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on the success of its existing facilities in the Indian storage space market, Self Storage India is continuing its country-wide expansion by gearing towards launching another facility in Gurugram in the upcoming few months. With prominent and successful facilities located in the Delhi NCR region, including Noida, the company is the first-of-its-kind in the country to provide clients with access to safe, secure, clean, and dependable storage units. Self Storage India has proven to be very successful in providing customers with convenient access to dedicated storage lockers and units. The newest installation is a step forward in meeting the rising demands of clients.

The current expansion in Gurugram intends to offer several sizes of private stockpiling units that range from a compact 50 sq. ft., to a more substantial proportion of 300 sq. ft.; meeting individual and corporate storage needs while giving easy access and great value. It additionally incorporates features such as 24/7 security, CCTV, pest control, fire prevention, and many more benefits.

https:elfstorageindia.com/logo1/

Self Storage India plans for a more nationwide presence in major cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai, Vadodara, and Hyderabad in the near future. These new facilities aim to enhance the company's reach and availability.

"Our expansion into the rest of the country marks a milestone moment in the growth of Self Storage India," said Dr. Manjali Khosla, Founder of Self Storage India. "As we introduce our world-class product to new audiences, Self Storage India is well-poised for explosive growth. I am excited about taking forward the development efforts."

About Self Storage India

Self Storage India is a subsidiary of the reputed, four-decade-old Dynamic Group and offers a one-stop solution for their clients' business and household storage requirements. The company differs in its approach from its competitors by taking on the burden of operating all its facilities, enabling it to offer a consistent and assured service level and quality. Self Storage India believes that residential and corporate real estate is too valuable to be cluttered and occupied with infrequently used items. The company's mission is to help clients reclaim valuable space preoccupied at home or the workplace with unnecessary goods. The Self Storage Company is ultimately allowing its clients to achieve greater effectiveness in the workplace and a higher quality of life at home.

For more information, please visit https:elfstorageindia.com/ PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)