Satish Reddy appointed Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance president Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI): Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited has been appointed President of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) for 2019-2021, a press release issued by the city-based drug-maker said on Thursday.

Rajesh Jain, Managing Director of Panacea Biotec Limited will continue as the Vice-President, it said. As an active member of major industry associations and governmental panels, Reddy played a key role in shaping policies concerning the pharmaceutical sector as well as the economy, such as policy formulation on India's patent law, drug pricing and important amendments to the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

He was a past president of IPA (2013-2015), the release said. Speaking on this announcement, IPA Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said, "We are delighted to welcome Satish Reddy and Dr. Rajesh Jain for the second stint as the President and Vice President of the IPA, respectively. Both Reddy and Dr Jain bring with them deep industry knowledge and have been instrumental in sustaining Indian leadership in the global pharma generics business.

"The leadership at IPA will help in unleashing the potential of the Indian pharma industry and strengthen the innovation ecosystem further growth for the industry," he added..

