L&T wins up to Rs 2,500 cr worth contracts from domestic, international markets

Engineering and construction major L&T on Thursday said it has won contracts worth up to Rs 2,500 crore from domestic and international markets. The construction arm of L&T has won contracts for 400kV transmission line in Mozambique and for 220kV project in the UAE.

"In the Republic of Mozambique, the (construction) business has secured an order for engineering, procurement and construction of a 400kV overhead transmission line between the towns of Chimuara and Alto Molocue in Zambezia Province," L&T said in a statement. This link is a part of the Islamic Development Bank-funded Chimuara - Nacala Transmission Project.

"In the UAE, the business has secured an order for the design, supply and construction of a 220kV substation project from one of the government utilities," the statement said. On the domestic front, an order has been secured for modernising the electrical distribution network in several sectors of Gurugram Smart City in Haryana. The existing 11kV overhead distribution network will be converted into underground cable network with Ring Main Units etc. which will greatly improve the reliability of power supply.

Besides, the company said the Kutch region in Gujarat has abundant wind energy potential and high capacity transmission systems have been planned to integrate and evacuate the power from this region. An order has been bagged for the construction of 765kV & 400kV transmission lines associated with such systems, that will not only strengthen the grid but also avoid overloading in the intrastate system due to renewable energy injection, it said.

Its Metallurgy and Material Handling Business has been awarded an EPC order from NTPC for coal sizing and transportation through high capacity long distance pipe conveyors for Kerandari, a coal mining project in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The scope of work includes two stage crushing systems along with 9 km dual stream pipe conveyors of 2,500 TPH capacity each and other associated pollution control and firefighting systems including civil, structural and electrical works.

All the projects combined together fall under "significant" classification of the company which is in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.

