UP-RERA issues notices to promoters of 22 projects for not complying with court orders

Uttar Pradesh real estate regulator UP-RERA has issued show cause notices to promoters of 22 realty projects in the national capital region who have failed to follow court orders related to possession and asked them to reply by October 23. Promoters of these projects include Ghaziabad Development Authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, Ajnara Realtech, Newtech Promoters and Developers, Logix City Developers, Assotech, Solitaire Infrahome, Newtech La Palacia, Bulland Builtech, Himalaya Real Estate, Opulent Infra Developers, Earthcon Universal Infratech, Patel Advance JV, Uppal Chadha Hi-tech Developers, Aims Promoters, G S Promoters and Harsha Associates.

"UP-RERA has identified NCR’s 397 projects of several promoters where the compliance of the Court orders regarding possession are not being followed. These promoters have missed their deadlines to give possession to the complainants as stated in their affidavits in the Court," the regulator said in a statement. In the first phase, there are 22 projects which have been identified and called for a meeting with Secretary UPRERA on October 23 at Greater Noida Regional Office.

"The promoters have been issued a show cause notice asking the reasons of non-compliance of the court order and to furnish a suitable reply infront of the Authority," the statement added. Under Section 63 of the RERA (real estate regulatory act), if the replies are deemed to be inappropriate then penalty of 5 per cent of the total project cost will be levied on these promoters.

The regulator would issue notice to promoters of remaining projects later.

