Coriander futures ease on low demand

Coriander prices fell by Rs 40 to Rs 5,820 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as participants cut down positions amid muted domestic and export demand. Besides, rising arrivals from major producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels mainly weighed on coriander prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for October delivery declined by Rs 40, or 0.68 percent, to Rs 5,820 per quintal with an open interest of 2,340 lots. Coriander contracts for November traded lower by Rs 61, or 1.01 percent, at Rs 5,985 per quintal with an open interest of 16,770 lots.

