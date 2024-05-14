OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G gets May 2024 Android security patch

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is getting a new software update, OxygenOS 14.0.0.700, in India. This release bumps up the device's Android security patch level to May 2024 and brings a couple of improvements to the camera and communication aspects.

This update fixes an issue where the secure keyboard might not automatically slide up on the device lock screen and an issue in the Camera app where the camera viewfinder might flicker in some apps.

You can check out below the full update changelog for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G OxygenOS 14.0.0.700 update:

System

Improves system stability and performance.

Integrates the May 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Fixes an issue where the secure keyboard might not automatically slide up on the device lock screen.

Fixes an issue where certain third-party music players might become unresponsive.

Communication

Improves the stability of Wi-Fi connections.

Improves the stability of Bluetooth connections.

Camera

Fixes an issue where the camera viewfinder might flicker in some apps.

Improves the stability of Camera.

The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, with a broader rollout to begin in a few days. You can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings > System > System Updates.