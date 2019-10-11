Pearson MyPedia Bags an Award at the IDA Education Awards 2019

Wins the title for 'Innovation in Learning Spaces' in the K-12 education sector

Pearson MyPedia, an integrated learning program by Pearson India that promises innovative pedagogical design, cutting edge technology and measurable improvement in the thinking skills of K-12 learners, bagged the IDA Education Awards 2019 in the 'Innovation in Learning Spaces' category.

With an aim to celebrate and reward excellence in educational initiatives and recognize the brands that have created outstanding benchmarks in Product Innovations and Training Solutions, the IDA Awards is, at present, the most recognized and established'Honor of Achievement' for the Corporates in the Education & Training Industry. It's judging panel comprises of eminent and influential Industry Leaders with over 25 years of enriching experience in the sector and winning an award is like a milestone for organizations.

Commenting on this proud achievement, S. Ramananda, Vice President- Sales, Pearson India, said, "MyPedia, one of our most sought-after solutions for concept-based education at schools, uses an interdisciplinary approach. Having a wide outreach of around 300,000 learners and 900+ schools, this unique tool adopts more learner-centric approaches which in turn increase opportunities for better student engagement. The product is now also going global with presence in countries such as Mexico, Hispano America etc. and we are elated by this achievement. Going forward, we will aim to continuously offer personalized and engaging experiences to school children for holistic and improved learning."

MyPedia is India's first integrated learning platform which is set to transform the school education space. This program brings together a truly innovative pedagogical design to facilitate improvement in learning. It contributes in a major way towards measurable, outcome-based learning in India. Its cutting-edge technology ensures that learning continues even beyond school hours. It ensures skills enhancement and improved learning capacity in every learner. MyPedia with its incisive and in-depth assessment and post-assessment framework is a boon, not only for students but for both teachers and parents.

